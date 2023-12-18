Call to eradicate child labour, child marriages

Vijayawada: Superintendent of Police of Women’s Protection Cell (CID) KGV Sarita inaugurated a one-day workshop for Bala Mitras jointly organised by Vasavya Mahila Mandali and Kailash Satyarthi Foundation at Vasavya Mahila Mandali conference hall here on Sunday.

Addressing the children, Sarita asked people to come forward to eradicate child marriages and child labour and to protect children from sexual harassment.

She that efforts will be made to implement Balamitra programme at state-level and parents and teachers should keep an eye on the behaviour of children.

Vasavya Mahila Mandali president Dr B Keerthi said that as many as 240 students of Classes 7th, 8th and 9th from NTR and Krishna districts attended the workshop.

The students will act as Bala Mitras to bring awareness among their peers in their schools. The Bala Mitras will also help to prevent child marriages. She appealed to the girl children to resist the proposal to get them married at a younger age.

ACP of Disha Police station VV Naidu said that the children should not talk with strangers. He advised them not to indulge in mobile online games, FaceBook, WhatsApp and others.

Ware health secretary Kada Vijayalakshmi complimented the efforts of Vasavya mahila mandali.

Medical director of Vasavya Mahila Mandali P Deeksha warned the girls to be wary of strangers praising them. Disha police station CI Vasavi, SI Raja Varsha, De Sudeepti Vardhan, VMM secretary G Rashmi, B Sujata, B Chandrasekhar, Johnson, G Ramanjaneyulu, Sambasiva Rao, Amala and the staff of Access to Justice also participated.