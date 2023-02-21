Call to find out eligible beneficiaries for schemes

Machilipatnam: Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh appealed to the Sachivalaya convenors and Gruha Saradhulu to ensure all the benefits of Navaratnalu will reach every eligible beneficiary.

He conducted a training programme to Gruha Saradhulu and convenors at Pedana Market yard here on Monday. Addressing the participants, the Minister informed that they have been distributing pensions to 32,500 beneficiaries every month in Pedana constituency.

He directed Gruha Saradhulu to find out leftover beneficiaries and ensure that they will get welfare schemes. He claimed that the government already paid the amount to many farmers, who sold their paddy through Rythu Bharosa Kendrams and assured that amount would be credited into the accounts the remaining farmers also very soon.

Referring to 'Ma Nammakam Nuvve Jagan', Minister Ramesh informed that the programme would commence from March 18 and urged Gruha Sardhulu to cover all the families in 15 days. He said the government is also implementing 'Family Doctor' to conduct medical tests besides distributing free medicines at the patient's doorsteps. He claimed that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had credited around Rs 2 lakh crore into the beneficiaries' accounts. KDCC chairman Tanneru Nageswara Rao and others attended.