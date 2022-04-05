Call to make CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit a success

Guntur: Palnadu District Collector Siva Sankar directed the officials to take steps to make the visit of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to Narasaraopet on April 7 a big success. He said, this is first visit of the CM to the newly formed Palnadu district.

He reviewed arrangements for the CM's visit to Narasaraopet, at a meeting at Town Hall here on Monday. Speaking on this occasion, he instructed the officials to provide drinking water, butter milk and snacks to the participants.

He directed the officials to take steps to solve traffic problems and set up parking place to park the vehicles on the occasion of CM's visit.

Palnadu district SP Ravi Sankar Reddy reviewed security arrangements for CM's visit and entrusted the security duties to the police officials.

MLA Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy urged the officials to make CM's visit a grand success and stressed on

coordination among the various departments.

MLCs Lella Appi Reddy, Talasila Raghuram, district revenue officer China Obulesu were present.