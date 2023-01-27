Call to make NTR district a model in State

Vijayawada (NTR District): NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao asked all the district authorities to make the district ahead in all aspects by serving the people with the spirit of Republic Day.

As part of 74th Republic Day celebrations, the Collector distributed meritorious certificates to the officers and employees along with Joint Collector Nupur Ajay, Vijayawada DCPs Vishal Gunny and Mary Prasanthi, and Sub-Collector Adithi Singh at Police Parade grounds here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Dilli Rao said that the government has been implementing a number of schemes in the State keeping in view of people's welfare. Housing, AarogyaSri, Amma Vodi, YSR Cheyutha, Aasara, Pensions and other schemes are aimed at people's welfare. The Collector said that every employee must work to ensure welfare schemes reach the eligible persons. Collector Dilli Rao asked them to make the district a model for development in the State.