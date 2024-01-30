Live
- DCA seizes illegal fairness cream
- Cyber criminals target senior police officer with fake FB accounts
- HP proposes Rs 9,989.49 cr budget plan for 2024-25: CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
- Madigas are worst-hit by Jagan rule: Madiga Dandora
- JSP demands CAG probe into ‘reverse borrowing’ by YSRCP govt
- UP Dy CM attacks Rahul, says INDIA’s ‘game over’
- Nitish’s decision taken for Bihar’s development: Athawale
- TDP may allot the seat to alliance partner JSP
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam stable, check the rates on 30 January, 2024
- Pvt educational institutions must ensure education to all: J-K LG
Just In
Call to promote agri-based startups
Gedala Srinubabu, vice-president of the Federation of Asian Biotech Association (FABA) and CEO of Pulsus Group said that the technocrats should concentrate on agriculture-based industries to support the society.
Vizianagaram: Gedala Srinubabu, vice-president of the Federation of Asian Biotech Association (FABA) and CEO of Pulsus Group said that the technocrats should concentrate on agriculture-based industries to support the society.
Addressing the students of Lendi College here on Monday, he said that with the establishment of agricultural start-ups, the progress should go to the villages instead of confining cities. He suggested that the students set up startups in Uttarandhra to utilise the resources which will make Andhra overall best. Srinu said that local problems can be solved effectively through local resources, technology and local startups. He said that an entrepreneur needs courage, management skills, understanding of marketing and technology.
Principal V V Rama Reddy said that by establishing agriculture-based startups, they can provide income to many people in their area.
Innovation & Incubation cell co-ordinator Dr A V Parankusam, entrepreneurship cell co-ordinator Dr P Tirumala, Dr Vara Prasad, Dr Vinod Kumar, college vice-principal Dr T Haribabu and others took part in the programme.