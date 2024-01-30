Call to promote agri-based startups

Vizianagaram: Gedala Srinubabu, vice-president of the Federation of Asian Biotech Association (FABA) and CEO of Pulsus Group said that the technocrats should concentrate on agriculture-based industries to support the society.

Addressing the students of Lendi College here on Monday, he said that with the establishment of agricultural start-ups, the progress should go to the villages instead of confining cities. He suggested that the students set up startups in Uttarandhra to utilise the resources which will make Andhra overall best. Srinu said that local problems can be solved effectively through local resources, technology and local startups. He said that an entrepreneur needs courage, management skills, understanding of marketing and technology.

Principal V V Rama Reddy said that by establishing agriculture-based startups, they can provide income to many people in their area.

Innovation & Incubation cell co-ordinator Dr A V Parankusam, entrepreneurship cell co-ordinator Dr P Tirumala, Dr Vara Prasad, Dr Vinod Kumar, college vice-principal Dr T Haribabu and others took part in the programme.