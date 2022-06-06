Call to shun single use plastic

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): On World Environment Day, an awareness programme was organised at Sri Venteshara Anam Kala Kendram under the auspices of State Pollution Control Board on Sunday. Municipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar said he was concerned that 70 per cent of the cows in Rajahmundry had plastic residue. He warned that this would have a detrimental effect on public health.

Pollution Control Board EE Ashok Kumar said that use and throw plastic items should be discontinued from July 1.

JNTU Professor Dr KVS Muralikrishna in his speech wanted to promote terrace garden.

D Phani Kumar Naidu, Deputy Director of Forest Academy, said that no matter how great civilization is, it will perish if nature is neglected.

NCC cadets, Forest Department staff under training in AP State Forest Academy, Grasim employees, AP Paper industries staff, and various voluntary, government agency staff held a rally from Kambala Pond Park to Anam Kalakendram. They formed a human necklace at Devichowk and expressed solidarity for environmental protection.

In another programme, Adikavi Nannaya University celebrated World Environment Day. The Vice-Chancellor Prof M Jagannadha Rao and GM (Geology) ONGC KG-Basin BSS Krishna Murthy attended the event and participated in the plantation programme.