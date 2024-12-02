Call to treat HIV patients with empathy

Rajamahendravaram: Tourism, Culture and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh attended World AIDS Day programme held at the Lions Old Age Home in Timmarajupalem of the Nidadavole constituency in East Godavari district on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, minister emphasised the importance of creating awareness about AIDS and supporting those affected by the disease.

He called upon society to eliminate stigma and discrimination against HIV-positive individuals and to ensure that they lead dignified lives. He also highlighted the government’s commitment to AIDS prevention and awareness campaigns as part of broader public health initiatives.

He emphasised the need for society to treat HIV patients with empathy and help build their confidence, stating that such support can boost their self-esteem and improve their outlook on life.

He expressed concern that many individuals lose hope after an HIV diagnosis, wrongly assuming it marks the end of their life and urged patients to remain positive and follow medical advice diligently, noting that there is potential for the condition to be effectively managed with the right treatment.

Later, Durgesh participated in a food donation programme held at the Lions old-age home, where he interacted with the residents and highlighted the importance of community service.

The event saw participation from local dignitaries, health officials, and residents of the old age home.