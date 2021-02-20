Campaign for 4th phase poll ends in Guntur division

Guntur : Poll campaign ended for fourth phase of gram panchayat elections to be held on February 21. The district election machinery is making arrangements to elect 239 sarpanches in Guntur revenue division.

There are 266 gram panchayats in Guntur revenue division, out of which 27 gram panchayats were elected unanimously.

Polling will be held to elect 239 sarpanches in the district. There are 30 major panchayats in Guntur revenue division. Candidates supported by the TDP, YSRCP are trying their best to win in the elections.

The candidates have shown symbols on the ballot papers and requested the voters to vote in favour of them.

District collector Vivek Yadav visited polling material distribution points set up at Sri Rama Krishna Hindu High School, Mallela Sakku Bhai Surya Kiran Auditorium Hindu High School in Tadikonda, Amaravati mandals of Guntur district and enquired about arrangements.

He instructed the officials to start votes counting as soon as polling completed. He said that if counting starts at 4pm, it will be completed at the earliest.

He instructed the officials to take steps to conduct polling peacefully and remembered that the first phase, second phase and third phase polling conducted peacefully in the district.

Guntur revenue divisional officer Bhaskara Reddy, Amaravati tahsildar Srinivasa Rao, MPDO Padma and others were present.