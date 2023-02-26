Campaign picks up in Seema for MLC polls

Campaigning is picking up for the MLC elections in the Rayalaseema region touching the Kadapa-Anantapur-Kurnool constituency. The candidates supported by the ruling party are more than confident of winning in view of the many favorable conditions surrounding them. Among those independents in the fray in the graduates' constituency, Pothula Nagaraju, PDF candidate is the most popular candidate supported by a host of people's organisations. He is the most likely winning candidate among the 16 candidates in the fray. Many remain in the fray and wait for withdrawal to demand good will amount from serious candidates. The serious candidate give good will amount to prevent division of votes especially if the candidates have potential to divide votes. Not all who are in the electoral fray will get such financial benefit as the serious candidates also study the real potential of candidates and do not part with money so easily.





Bahujan youth leader Punganur Ramachandra Yadav and several other people's organisation leaders expressed their support to MLC candidate for graduates' constituency Pothula Nagaraju. Besides SC,ST, BC and Minorities state convener Seshu Pani and BC welfare association leader Sake Hari and general secretary Dr Chinta Chandramohan and a host of other leaders of people's organisations expressed their solidarity with Pothula Nagaraju. Leaders from Sathya Sai district also participated and expressed support to Nagaraju. For the graduates' constituency, Pothula Nagaraju and M Anand Krishna, Pilla Kadapu Chandrasekhar, Ragiri Chandrappa, Salkapuram Amruth Kumar and Nallani Ramesh Kumar are contesting as Independents while Sande Madhava Rao is contesting as independent for the teachers' constituency.



