Campaign picks up in Seema for MLC polls
PDF candidate Pothula Nagaraju has bright chances of winning in polls among the 16 candidates in the fray
Bahujan youth leader Punganur Ramachandra Yadav and several other people's organisation leaders expressed their support to MLC candidate for graduates' constituency Pothula Nagaraju. Besides SC,ST, BC and Minorities state convener Seshu Pani and BC welfare association leader Sake Hari and general secretary Dr Chinta Chandramohan and a host of other leaders of people's organisations expressed their solidarity with Pothula Nagaraju. Leaders from Sathya Sai district also participated and expressed support to Nagaraju. For the graduates' constituency, Pothula Nagaraju and M Anand Krishna, Pilla Kadapu Chandrasekhar, Ragiri Chandrappa, Salkapuram Amruth Kumar and Nallani Ramesh Kumar are contesting as Independents while Sande Madhava Rao is contesting as independent for the teachers' constituency.