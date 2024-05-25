Candidates told to submit details of counting agents by May 30

Guntur : Guntur district collector and Guntur Lok Sabha constituency returning officer M Venugopal Reddy informed that the officials have made arrangements for counting of votes for Guntur Lok Sabha constituency at various blocks in the Acharya Nagarjuna University.

He along with the officials conducted a meeting with the contestants and their representatives at the collectorate here on Friday.



Speaking on the occasion, he said counting of votes will be held on June 4. He said they have set up 14 tables for Guntur Lok Sabha constituency votes courting at the ANU. He said contested candidates may appoint one counting agent for each table.



He urged the candidates to submit details of their counting agents by May 30 and added that the candidate and the chief agent may visit all the counting centres in the constituencies. He further said that on June 3 at 3 pm, ETPBS votes and postal ballots will be shifted to the counting centres at ANU and will be kept in the strong rooms.



He further said that candidates and their counting agents should reach the ANU strong rooms at 6 am on June 4 and added that the strong rooms will be opened in their presence. He said counting of votes will start at 8 am as per the Election Commission guidelines and added that votes counting results will be announced for every round.



He urged the candidates to appoint those who have awareness on the counting of votes as their counting agent and made it clear that those who have identification cards will be allowed at the tables as counting agents.



District revenue officer Peddi Roja and Guntur Lok Sabha constituency assistant returning officer Bhima Rao were among those who participated in the meeting.

