Capital war: Chandrababu Naidu's bus yatra reaches Eluru

The former chief minister and TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu who has been holding a bus yatra from Amaravati to Rajamahendravaram had reached Eluru in West Godavari. TDP, Congress and JAC leaders welcomed and greeted Chandrababu on the occasion while farmers and women have donated money to Chandrababu for Amaravati movement.

As part, if his protest in the name of Amaravati conservation program, he would reach Rajamahendravaram and will address a public meeting. Prior to that, he participates in padayatra from RTC complex to Kotipalli bus station.

However, the police had arrested the leaders and cadre who are reaching Rajamahendravaram to welcome Naidu. Earlier in the morning, there was a huge uproar from the farmers and women at Tulluru when the police had blocked them from entering into Kanakadurga temple. Several TDP leaders were house arrested in Amaravati.