Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Capital war: Chandrababu Naidu's bus yatra reaches Eluru

Capital war: Chandrababu Naidu
Highlights

The former chief minister and TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu who has been holding a bus yatra from Amaravati to Rajamahendravaram had...

The former chief minister and TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu who has been holding a bus yatra from Amaravati to Rajamahendravaram had reached Eluru in West Godavari. TDP, Congress and JAC leaders welcomed and greeted Chandrababu on the occasion while farmers and women have donated money to Chandrababu for Amaravati movement.

As part, if his protest in the name of Amaravati conservation program, he would reach Rajamahendravaram and will address a public meeting. Prior to that, he participates in padayatra from RTC complex to Kotipalli bus station.

However, the police had arrested the leaders and cadre who are reaching Rajamahendravaram to welcome Naidu. Earlier in the morning, there was a huge uproar from the farmers and women at Tulluru when the police had blocked them from entering into Kanakadurga temple. Several TDP leaders were house arrested in Amaravati.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Nara Lokesh was taken into custody at Khaja toll plaza in Guntur10 Jan 2020 12:31 PM GMT

Nara Lokesh was taken into custody at Khaja toll plaza in Guntur

JNU Violence: Delhi Police Identifies Nine Suspects Including Aishe Ghosh
JNU Violence: Delhi Police Identifies Nine Suspects Including...
'Sarileru Neekevvaru' Babu, YSRCP leader PVP took a Jibe at...
Supreme Court Verdict On Curbs In Jammu And Kashmir Explained
Supreme Court Verdict On Curbs In Jammu And Kashmir Explained
SC Verdict On Kashmir: Union Minister Javadekar Responds
SC Verdict On Kashmir: Union Minister Javadekar Responds


Top