Capital War: Nara Bhuvaneswari donates her golden bangles to Amaravati farmers movement

Former CM Chandrababu Naidu's wife and prominent industrialist Nara Bhuvaneswari visited Vijayawada Durgamma on Wednesday. She then toured Amravati. Bhubaneswari gave away two golden bangles for the farmers' movement. Bhuvaneswari, who was accompanied by Chandrababu during the initiation of the farmers in Errabaalem gave her bangles.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhuvaneswari said that Chandrababu is the leader who always cares about the people and their welfare. Chandrababu Naidu said he worked for Amravati. She said Chandrababu was always working for the welfare of the farmers.

Bhuvaneswari continued her tour in the villages of Errabaalem, Krishnayapalem and Mandam. The struggle of the Amaravati farmers reached the 15th day. The farmers have decided to hold the Maha Dharna in Tulluru while the relay fasting is taking place in Velagapudi. On the other hand, political parties and public groups in Krishna and Guntur districts have called for agitation. Amidst agitation, Chandrababu cancelled New Year's Eve and remained with farmers in Amaravati.