Captain Satyaveni honoured for distinguished service at NCC training camp

Vizianagaram: Captain M. Satyaveni of Satya Degree and PG College received a special certificate of appreciation from Colonel Gopendra, Commanding Officer of the 2(A) Girls Battalion NCC, Vizianagaram, in recognition of her exemplary services during the annual NCC training camp held at SITAM College from May 15 to May 24, 2025.

The appreciation letter, issued by Col. Gopendra, highlighted Captain Satyaveni’s outstanding leadership as Deputy Camp Commandant and Second-in-Command. Her coordination in managing 570 cadets, facilitating collaboration among Associate NCC Officers (ANOs), and ensuring the smooth execution of camp activities was especially commended.

Captain Satyaveni’s dedication and efficiency were praised by NCC officials, who congratulated her for her invaluable contributions to the camp’s success and wished her continued achievements in the future.

To mark the occasion, Dr. Majji Shashibhushan Rao, Director of Satya Group of Educational Institutions, felicitated Captain Satyaveni. The event also saw congratulatory messages from Dr. Saidevamani, Principal of Satya Degree and PG College; Dr. D. V. Ramamurthy, Principal of SITAM College; along with faculty members and students who extended their warm wishes.