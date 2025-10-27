Carnatic vocal duo Ranjani,Gayatri enthrals audience

Vijayawada: Innovationrooted intradition is what keeps classical art forms alive and relevant and this was beautifully proven by the celebrated Carnatic vocal duo Ranjani and Gayatri at their enthralling concert in Vijayawada. The programme was held as part of the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Mummaneni Subba Rao Siddhartha Kalapeetham and Siddhartha Academy at the Siddhartha Auditorium. The distinguished artistes, recipients of the prestigious Sangeetha Kalashironmani award, rendered an exquisite concert that captivated connoisseurs and lay listeners alike with its blend of purity, precision, and creative innovation.

The evening commenced with Muthuswami Dikshitar’s prayer “Maha Ganapatim” in Nata ragam, followed by Tyagaraja’s “Yoga Mosaga Raada” in Poorvikalyani ragam, Bhadradri Ramadasu’s “Emayya Rama” in Kamboji ragam, and a Tamil kriti in Sindhubhairavi ragam dedicated to Lord Muruga. Each piece was rendered with effortless grace, reflecting their deep understanding of raga aesthetics. A major highlight of the concert was their experimental Ragam–Tanam–Pallavi in Varamu ragam, woven with multiple ragas in the composition “Varamu losagi broovavayya Saketapuravasa Rama.” Their imaginative interpretation, filled with emotional depth and technical mastery, drew thunderous applause from the audience.

Equally remarkable was their innovative medley, seamlessly blending two timeless keerthanas “Sita Kalyana Vibhogame” and “Muddugare Yashoda” with a Malayalam folk tune. This creative fusion, rare in a classical setting, bridged the gap between classical purity and popular appeal, winning appreciation from both critics and the common audience.

The sisters were ably supported by Manoj Siva on the mridangam, Dr Nishant Chandran on the violin, and Sriram Srikanth on the ghatam, whose sensitive accompaniment enhanced the overall aesthetic experience.

On this occasion, the artistes were felicitated by Paladugu Lakshmana Rao, President of the Kalapeetham, Nimmagadda Lalith Prasad, General Secretary, and BVS Prakash, Secretary. The event stood as a memorable tribute to the enduring power of Carnatic music where tradition and innovation harmoniously converge.