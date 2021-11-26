Case filed against Devineni Uma for violating section 144 amid Kondapalli municipal chairman election

A case was registered against former leaders Devineni Umamaheswara Rao and TDP leaders Jampala Sitaramaiah and Ramineni Rajasekhar at the Ibrahimpatnam police station on Wednesday night for violating Section 144 rules imposed by the police in the wake of the election of Kondapalli municipal chairman and vice-chairman. The rally was held by the leader in violation of Section 144 regulations and severely disrupted traffic on national highways.



With these developments, a case has been registered under Sections 143, 341, 269 and Redwith 149, CI Sridhar Kumar said. Also on Thursday afternoon, Devineni Uma and TDP activists formed groups on the road from Gollapudi Center to Saipuram Colony, erecting posters and causing noise pollution.



Along with Uma, the police registered a case against Pathan Abbas, A. Chinna, Bommasani Subbarao, Ramineni Raja, and others.