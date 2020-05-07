Cases filed against LG Polymers India management over gas leakage

Gopalapatnam police have registered a criminal case against the management of LG Polymers India amid the gas leak incident in Visakhapatnam. An FIR has been lodged under Sections 278, 284, 285, 337, 338 and 304 of the complaint filed by Gopalapatnam VRO Subbarao. Earlier in the morning, chemicals were reported to be escaped from LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram. The centre's Science and Environment Fact Sheet states that the container that stores the styrene is out of date and leaked upon polymerisation.

Nine people were killed in the incident and about 200 were ill. They are currently receiving treatment at the hospital. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock over the incident ordered authorities to provide better medical care to them. With great sympathy to the families of the deceased, CM has announced ex-gratia of Rs. One crore and Rs. 10,00,000 to injured.

Further, the government has constituted a committee to find out the reasons for gas leakage. It said that the action would be taken after the report has come. While the centre has also decided to airlift Para-tertiary butyl catechol (PTBC) from Gujarat to contain the Styrene gas leaked from the LG Polymers at Venkatapuram in Visakhapatnam.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy said that the operations managers at the LG Polymers have spoken to him and briefed about the details regarding the gas leak.

Following this, a decision is taken to airlift PTBC to seal the spread of Styrene gas leaked from the factory.