Caste census commences in EG district

Rajamahendravaram: The caste census started in East Godavari district on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, collector Dr K Madhavi Latha said that the caste census survey will be conducted at the field-level for 10 days till January 28.

She said that 6, 04, 059 families will be surveyed in 8,960 clusters of 512 secretariats across the district. As many as 8,781 village and ward secretariat staff will participate in the survey process.

Collector conducted a surprise inspection of the caste registration process in the 10th ward of Rajamahendravaram on Friday. She inspected the performance of the staff conducting the caste census at the field-level.

The house-to-house survey will be completed by January 28 and the recorded data will be made available in the respective secretariats for 5 days from January 29 to February 2.

She said that it will be made easy for people to know the details of the data directly. Data validation and data finalisation process will be conducted till February 15, she said. Biometric-based verification should be carried out and the caste census should be completed effectively without any errors.

MPDOs should be fully aware of the survey so that the problems and doubts faced by the field staff can be solved, she said.