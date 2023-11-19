Caste-wise enumeration from Nov 27

Srikakulam: Joint collector M Naveen organised a training camp for officials at the collector’s office in Srikakulam city on Saturday. Officials are asked to follow guidelines strictly caste-wise enumeration of the population.



Speaking on the occasion, Naveen said that field-level staff and supervising officials need to maintain privacy and secrecy regarding personnel details while enumeration. Recording of voice, taking screenshots etc., are completely banned.

Village, ward volunteers, secretariat staff will act as enumerators and Tahasildars, MPDOs need to monitor at mandal-level, JC suggested.

He said informed that enumeration process will start from November 27 in the district and officials and staff should procure all required material to avoid confusion, delay and controversies, he said. District-level officers from various departments, municipal officials, revenue divisional officers, Tahasildars and MPDOs attended the training camp.