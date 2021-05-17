CBI court hears YS Jagan's bail cancellation petition, adjourns the next hearing to May 26

A CBI court has heard a petition filed by YSRCP MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju seeking revocation of AP CM Jagan's bail in an alleged llegal assets case. The court directed the CBI to file a counter against it. During the hearing on the 7th of this month, Jagan and CBI lawyers sought time to file court filings.



The CBI court, which gave the last chance to file counter-filing in the order, adjourned the hearing till May 26. Raghurama alleged in his petition that Jagan was influencing witnesses. It is learnt that he has sought bail and a speedy trial.



There was war of words between Raghurama Krishnam Raju and YSRCP government, which led the former to file the petition in CBI court to cancel the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy bail. Meanwhile, the Raghurama Krishnam Raju has been arrested in sedition case for allegedly making indecent remarks on the government and the people in the higher posts.

