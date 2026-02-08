CBI disburses loans over Rs 25 crore

Guntur: Central Bank of India, Cuddapah Region organised an MSME credit outreach campaign in Chilakaluripet branch on Saturday. The bank regional head E Venkateswara Rao, Branch Head Murali Mohan and other staff members participated in the programme.

Loan sanction letters handed over to MSME borrowers. The region has sanctioned an amount of Rs 30 crore during the campaign and disbursed more than Rs 25.00 crore. All other branches under Cuddapah region have also organised the campaign at their respectiveplaces.