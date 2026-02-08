  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

CBI disburses loans over Rs 25 crore

  • Created On:  8 Feb 2026 8:45 AM IST

Guntur: Central Bank of India, Cuddapah Region organised an MSME credit outreach campaign in Chilakaluripet branch on Saturday. The bank regional head E Venkateswara Rao, Branch Head Murali Mohan and other staff members participated in the programme.

Loan sanction letters handed over to MSME borrowers. The region has sanctioned an amount of Rs 30 crore during the campaign and disbursed more than Rs 25.00 crore. All other branches under Cuddapah region have also organised the campaign at their respectiveplaces.

Tags

MSME credit outreachCentral Bank of Indialoan sanctionsChilakaluripet branchCuddapah region
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Soha Ali Khan flags unsafe Mumbai sidewalks, calls them ‘death traps’

This is not the first time the actress has spoken out about civic issues in the city. Earlier, she had drawn attention to what she described as never-ending and unsafe road construction work in Mumbai’s Bandra area.

Soha Ali Khan flags unsafe Mumbai sidewalks, calls them ‘death traps’

National News

More
Share it
X