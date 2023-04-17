CBI issues fresh summons to Kadapa MP

Pulivendula(YSR district): After arresting YS Bhaskar Reddy at Pulivendula, the Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) officials issued notice to his son and Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy on Sunday evening asking him to attend for an inquiry at the CBI office in Hyderabad on Monday.

In its notice, the Central agency specified that the Kadapa MP should appear at the CBI office located in Koti exactly at 3 pm. Following the CBI notice to the Kadapa MP, an atmosphere of tension prevailed here.

Meanwhile, following the directions of the party high command, YSRCP activists conducted peace rallies as Proddaturu, Kadapa city, Rajampet etc places in protest against the arrest of YS Bhaskar Reddy on Sunday.