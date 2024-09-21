CBI probe sought into adulterated ghee issue

Vijayawada: Bharatiya Chaitanya Yuvajana Party (BCY) president Ramachandra Yadav sharply reacting to the allegations of adulterated ghee in the preparation of Tirupati Prasadam laddu demanded thorough investigation into the issue and arrest of the culprits in 48 hours.

If the government did not take action, they would launch a massive agitation across the State, he warned. He demanded action against the accused whoever they may be even if it was Jagan Mohan Reddy and put them behind bars.

There is a clear cut case of conspiracy in the issue as all the systems were destroyed in Tirumala in the last five years. He said the Nandini ghee was of good quality but the previous government chose to purchase low quality ghee at cheaper price.

Ramachandra Yadav wrote letters to the State and the Central governments on the issue. In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he demanded investigation by the CBI and arrest the culprits.

He also demanded action against the then executive officer and the TTD Board members.

He also wrote a letter to TTD Executive Officer Syamla Rao seeking action.