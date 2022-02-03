CBI registers case on several officials over irregularities in EPF accounts in Guntur

The CBI registered cases against several officials at the EPF regional office in Guntur for allegedly tampering with the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) accounts. The CBI conducted extensive searches at 40 residences and other places belonging to EPF officers in Guntur, Vijayawada, Ongole, Chirala and Guntupalli and seized key documents.

The CBI has found that EPF officials had colluded with some private consultants and resorted to irregularities in the payment of arrears to claims, services and employees. Therefore, it has also collected evidence that huge bribes were taken through mobile wallets like Google Pay, Paytm, Phone Pay etc.

The CBI said in a statement that four cases have been registered against EPF officials for irregularities.