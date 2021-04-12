CBI relaunched investigation on murder case of YS Vivekananda Reddy

Kadapa: After a long gap Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) officials relaunched the investigation on Monday.

A team of CBI official who reached Pulivenula on Monday questioned Yerra Gangi Reddy one of the accused more than two hours. It is reportedly said that they questioned what is necessary for him to clean blood stains witnessed from both rooms to the bedroom. The officials recorded the written statement of Yerragangi Reddy on perticular topic.

Later CBI officials questioned one SK. Hidayatullah who one of the personal secretaries to Vivekananda Reddy on various topics.

It is learnt that the CBI will continue the investigation for another 3 days. Sources disclosed that officials may question some of the accused allegedly indulged in the incident.

It may be recalled that former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy was brutally found murdered at his official residence on 15th March 2019 just ahead of the general elections.