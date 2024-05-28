  • Menu
Celebrate NTR birth anniversary today, Atchanna to TDP cadres

Mangalagiri: TDP state unit president Kinjarapu Atchannaidu exhorted the cadre of the party across the state to celebrate the birth anniversary of the founder of the party Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao on Tuesday.

He said in a statement released from the party headquarters here on Monday that NT Rama Rao founded the party with the slogan that society is the temple and the people are gods and people should recall his great contribution to the state by celebrating his birthday on Tuesday.

Atchannaidu called upon the TDP activists to celebrate the anniversary of NTR at the district, constituency, mandal and village levels across the state. He called upon the TDP activists to participate in large numbers in the celebrations.

