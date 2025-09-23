Celebrations mark implementation of GST reforms

Vijayawada: Celebrations were organised at Secretariat in Amaravati on Monday under the auspices of Twenty Points Programme Implementation Chairman Lanka Dinakar, marking the implementation of Next Generation GST reforms from September 22, following the decision of the 56th GST Council meeting.

On the occasion, Dinakar, along with Srisailam Trust Board Chairman Ramesh Naidu Pothugunta, MLA Parthasarathy, and officials from various departments cut a cake and distributed sweets to invitees. Leaders, officials, and the public participated in the programme.

Speaking to the media, Dinakar expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for reorganising GST slabs from four categories — 5%, 12%, 18% and 28% — into just two rates of 5% and 18%. He also thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for passing a supportive resolution in the Assembly.

Dinakar said the reforms would benefit 90% of families in India by reducing living expenses on essential goods, thereby improving savings. He explained that food items, life-saving medicines, medical equipment, and school supplies are now exempt or taxed at just 5%. Similarly, tractors and cement have been brought down from 28% to 18%, while life and health insurance premiums would also become more affordable.

He emphasised that the reforms reflect the Prime Minister’s vision of supporting the common man, boosting ease of trade, and making essential goods and services available at reasonable prices.