Celebrities testing luck today

Rajamahendravaram: The combined Godavari districts are grabbing all attention in this election in the context of state-level celebrities from various parties contesting. BJP state chief Purandeswari, Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan, APCC former president Gidugu Rudra Raju, former Union minister MM Pallam Raju, State ministers Dadisetty Raja, Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna, Kottu Satyanarayana, former MP Raghurama Krishna Raju, political stalwarts with long experience in TDP, former ministers Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, Nimmakayala Chinarajappa, AP Government Chief Whip Mudunuri Prasada Raju, entered the political arena. On the other hand, the heirs of prominent politicians Yanamala Divya (former Assembly Speaker Yanamala Ramakrishnudu’s daughter), Ganti Harish Mathur (son of late Lok Sabha Speaker GMC Balayogi) and others are among the celebrities who will test their luck in the polling to be held on Monday.

Jana Sena state president Pawan Kalyan is contesting for the Legislative Assembly from Pithapuram. A woman politician with long experience and current MP Vanga Geetha is contesting against him. This election battle created an exciting atmosphere here. In the last election, Pawan Kalyan lost from the two seats he contested. Due to this, there is great excitement about his election to the assembly this time. While Pawan was trying to win at any cost, YSRCP was trying hard to defeat him. Now all eyes are focused on the verdict of the voters of Pithapuram.

There is intense competition in all the positions where celebrities are contesting. While the main competition is between the NDA and the YSRCP, there is an opinion that Congress may also play a crucial role in some places. Observers believe that a three-cornered competition is taking place in the state. Although the respective political parties are expressing confidence in their success, the people are not exposed.

Thousands of Andhra Pradesh voters from faraway places have come to their hometowns and are ready to participate in the polling. The polling percentage is expected to increase this time due to the enthusiasm of the locals and the number of voters coming from outside. In the last few days, all the parties have tried their best to attract the voters. The parties, who have continued their efforts and worked hard at all levels, are now excited about the verdict that will finally be recorded in the EVM.