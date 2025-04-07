Celestial wedding of Lord Rama celebrated in Srisailam

Srisailam (Nandyal district): The sacred premises of Prasanna Anjaneya Swamy Temple in Srisailam witnessed a grand and divine celebration on Sunday as the celestial wedding of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita was performed. The spiritual event drew large number of devotees and temple dignitaries.

The rituals commenced with the Utsavam of Sitaramula Varu and Anjaneya Swamy, followed by special prayers seeking blessings for the well-being of humankind. Ahead of the Kalyanotsavam, temple priests and Veda Pundits performed elaborate Sankalpam recitations, invoking divine grace to avert untimely and unfortunate deaths, fire mishaps, and road accidents. Prayers were also offered for bountiful rains, rich harvests, good health, peace, and universal prosperity.

As a prelude to the main ritual, Maha Ganapathi Puja was performed.

The event was conducted under the supervision of temple authorities. Temple EO M Srinivasa Rao, Assistant Executive Officer M Hari Dasu, Temple Observer K Ayyanna, priests, Veda Pundits, and temple staff played significant roles in making the event a grand success.