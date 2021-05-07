Cell at Collectorate to keep tab on oxygen supply to hospitals

Eluru (West Godavari): District Collector Karthikeya Misra has ordered for setting up of Oxygen Cell at the Collectorate and every RDO office to monitor the effective supply of oxygen to hospitals to save Covid patients.

Speaking at a videoconference with officials on Covid issues from the Collectorate here on Thursday, the Collector said that not a single drop of oxygen should be wasted and the officials should ensure that oxygen is not diverted to other purposes except for hospital use. An official should monitor the oxygen quota for the district (50 per cent) from the filling stations located at Kaikalur, Gannavaram and Kovvur. A vehicle with empty cylinders should be kept ready at the filling stations every day.

Barring Eluru Government Hospital and Asram Hospital, the oxygen stocks at each of 42 Covid hospitals in the district should be inspected by the nodal officer and Civil Supplies deputy tahsildars and should submit a daily report. Similarly, eight oxygen distributors in the district should provide details for oxygen audit and should not give oxygen for individual purposes. The Collector asked Narsapuram Sub-Collector to keep 15 oxygen cylinders as buffer stock. The Oxygen Cell at the district-level should monitor the oxygen supply position with the division-level Oxygen Cells to avoid problems in the supply of oxygen to hospitals, he added.

Joint Collector Himanshu Shukla, Trainee Asst Collector T Rahul Kumar Reddy, DCHS Dr AVR Mohan, DMHO Dr KM Sunanda and other officials were present.