Census key to nation building: Collector

District Collector Sumit Kumar has urged all officials and enumerators to carry out their responsibilities with utmost dedication to ensure the successful conduct of the Census programme. The Collector inaugurated a three-day Census training programme on Friday at the auditorium of Sreenivasa Institute of Technology and Management Studies (SITAMS).

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that the Census is one of the most important processes in nation building and it is essential to accurately count every individual. He said that the information collected through the Census plays a vital role in the development of the country, state, district and villages.

He explained that the Census is considered the most reliable source across the world for assessing the development of a state or a nation. Important indicators such as literacy rate, gender ratio and population figures are all determined based on Census data. Therefore, every piece of information collected by enumerators is extremely valuable, he said.

The Collector also pointed out that the allocation of financial resources from the Central government to the states largely depends on population figures, making it crucial to count every person accurately. This year the Census will be conducted entirely through a digital system. The Collector added that a caste census will also be conducted as part of the exercise, which will play an important role in promoting social justice. He called upon all officials to consider the Census as a true ‘nation building exercise’ and work together to make it a success.

District Revenue Officer K Mohan Kumar, Chief Planning Officer Srinivasa Rao, ZP CEO Ravi Kumar, DFO Subbaraju, and other officials participated in the programme.