Telangana Announces Gaddar Film Awards 2026

The Telangana government has revealed the details of the Gaddar Film Awards 2026, igniting renewed enthusiasm within the film industry and among fans. Initiated last year, this awards series has expanded to include more prestigious categories, notably honouring megastar Chiranjeevi with the 'NTR National' Award.

Replacing the Nandi Awards, the Gaddar Awards aim to recognise film artists and have been praised by industry figures as a vital encouragement after nearly a decade without government recognition. The upcoming ceremony, organised by the Revanth Reddy administration, will be held on Ugadi day with a grand celebration attended by prominent film personalities.

The jury committee, led by renowned producer and director Tammareddy Bharadwaja, announced the winners for this year's second phase, recognising both veteran actors and technicians. The list includes a range of awards across various categories:

*Special Awards:*

- NTR National Award: Chiranjeevi

- Paidi Jayaraj Award: Kamal Haasan

- Nagireddy Chakrapani Award: Ashwani Dutt

- ANR Award: Jayasudha

*Feature Films:*

- Best Film: Raju Weds Rambai

- Best Second Film: Dandora

- Best Third Film: The Great Pre Wedding Show

- Best Actor: Naga Chaitanya (Tandel)

- Best Actress: Rashmika (The Girlfriend)

- Best Director: Saiyila (Raju Weds Rambai)

- Best Feature Film on National Integration: Tandel

- Best Social Message Film: Court

- Best Documentary: Unity

- Best Popular Film: Sankranthiki Sauranam

- Best Feature Film Debut Director: Sai Marthand (Little Hearts)

- Best Children's Film: Anaganaga

- Supporting Actor: Shivaji (Dandora)

- Supporting Actress: Bhumika (Euphoria)

- Best Music Director: Mark Robin (Dandora)

*Special Awards:*

- Best Singer: Anurag Kulkarni (Raju Weds Rambai)

- Best Female Singer: Sahithi (Kannappa)

- Best Child Actor: Master Rohan (The Great Pre Wedding Show)

- Best Story Writer: Gunasekhar (Euphoria)

- Best Screenplay: Anil Ravipudi (Sankranthikee Samaraam)

- Best Lyricist: Nandakishore (Kubera)

- Best Cinematographer: Karthik Ghattamaneni (Mirai)

- Best Editor: Sreekar Prasad (Mirai)

- Best Audiographer: M.R. Radhakrishnan (Kishkindhapuri)

- Best Choreographer: Sandeep (Champion)

- Best Art Director: Thotavarni (Champion)

- Best Makeup Artist: Govindaraju (Akhanda)

- Best Costume Designer: Chandrakanth (Rampion)

- Best Action Choreographer: Peter (Champion)

*Special Barry Awards:*

- Sriraj Rachakonda (23 Films)

- Chaitu Jonnalagadda (Raju Weds Rambai)

- Roshan Meka (Champion)

- Anantika (8 Vasanthalu)

The industry is celebrating the decision to honour Chiranjeevi with the 'NTR National' Award, recognising his contribution to elevating Telugu cinema on the national stage. The awards ceremony is scheduled for 19 March on Ugadi, with the winners chosen by a panel headed by Tammareddy Bharadwaja.