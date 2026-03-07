Samsung Explores “Vibe Coding” as AI Transforms How Smartphone Apps Are Created

Artificial intelligence is beginning to reshape the way people use their smartphones, and tech companies are now exploring how AI could also change the way apps are built. One of the latest ideas comes from Samsung, which has hinted at a concept it calls “vibe coding” — a potential feature that could allow smartphone users to customise apps or create simple tools tailored to their personal needs.

Smartphones have long been central to daily life, helping people communicate, work, watch content, and manage routine tasks. However, while hardware has steadily improved over the years, the overall smartphone experience has remained relatively similar. Artificial intelligence is now emerging as a major force that could bring meaningful changes, particularly in how apps are designed and used.

Samsung’s proposed concept of vibe coding reflects this shift. The idea is still in its early stages, but it could allow users to modify existing apps or create small personalised features without requiring deep programming knowledge.

Speaking toa famous publication, the company said, “Something we’re looking into.” Won-Joon Choi, head of Samsung’s Mobile eXperience (MX) business, added, “Right now we’re limited to premade tools, but with vibe coding, users could adjust their favourite apps or make something customised to their needs.”

At present, Samsung has not started testing this feature within its Android-based interface, One UI. Nevertheless, the concept suggests the company is actively considering ways to give users more flexibility and control over their smartphone experience.

Over the years, Samsung has gradually refined its software ecosystem by introducing practical features while maintaining a user-friendly interface. If implemented successfully, vibe coding could extend this approach by enabling people to personalise their apps directly on their devices.

While Samsung’s idea is still under discussion, AI-assisted app creation is already beginning to appear in other parts of the tech industry. For example, the smartphone brand Nothing introduced a platform called Nothing Playground in September 2025. The tool allows users to generate widgets or customise simple app functions through text prompts.

With Playground, users can create tools such as flight trackers, meeting summaries, or even small virtual companions. More experienced users can also tweak the underlying code for additional functionality. However, the platform currently cannot support the creation of full-scale applications, indicating that the technology is still evolving.

Meanwhile, major AI developers are also contributing to the trend. Tools such as OpenAI Codex and Claude Agent from Anthropic are helping developers — and even beginners — generate functional software much faster than before.

A journalist from 9to5Mac recently demonstrated the potential of these tools by using Codex to build a working Mac application in just 15 minutes. The app solved a specific productivity issue that existing software had not addressed.

Despite these advances, many everyday smartphone users are still unaware of such tools. Experts believe that as AI becomes easier to use, more people may start creating or customising apps themselves, without learning traditional coding.

These developments point toward a future where smartphones are no longer limited to pre-installed or downloadable apps. Instead, users could design digital tools tailored to their daily routines.

For companies like Samsung, the challenge will be balancing powerful AI capabilities with simplicity. If done well, concepts like vibe coding could allow people to shape their smartphones to match their individual needs more closely than ever before.