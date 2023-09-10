Live
- Section 144 imposed in the Rajahmundry Division
- CM patnaik flags off 181 mobile units to provide livestock healthcare
- Konark Wheel replica serves as backdrop of PM’s welcome handshake
- Inauguration of Palamuru irrigation project will be historic moment: KTR
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 10 September, 2023
- Revenue employees working under severe pressure: Bopparaju
- Usha Sricharan lays stone for Kalyandurg, Idukalku road construction works
- Bengaluru’s Purple Turtles enters Hyderabad’s home décor market
- Central Bank of India donates Rs 25 Lakh to Saraswathi Sisumandir
- Naidu is a skilled criminal, says IT Minister
Just In
Central Bank of India donates Rs 25 Lakh to Saraswathi Sisumandir
Tirupati: Central Bank of India donated Rs 25 lakh for the development of city-based Sri Saraswathi Sisumandir. Bank managing director and chief...
Tirupati: Central Bank of India donated Rs 25 lakh for the development of city-based Sri Saraswathi Sisumandir. Bank managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) M Venkat Rao of
Pune in Maharashtra on Saturday handed over the cheque towards the donation made under corporate social responsibility (CSR) to Sisumandir school secretary Hemanth at a function held in the school at Railway colony in the city.
The 42-year-old school has been playing a crucial role in imparting value-based education to children besides educating them through special lessons on our ancient history, culture and Dharma, said Hemanth.
Venkat Rao said the bank also donated Rs 1 crore to TTD under CSR to its SV Pranadana Scheme for providing free treatment including surgeries to poor, research in medicine and also to improve infrastructure in TTD’s SVIMS superspeciality hospital.
School committee members Sudhamaye, Radha Krishna, Keerthi Venkaiah, Nandanavanam Srinivas and others were present and thanked the bank for its support to the school and assured to provide quality education to children in the city.