Central Bank of India donates Rs 25 Lakh to Saraswathi Sisumandir

Tirupati: Central Bank of India donated Rs 25 lakh for the development of city-based Sri Saraswathi Sisumandir. Bank managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) M Venkat Rao of

Pune in Maharashtra on Saturday handed over the cheque towards the donation made under corporate social responsibility (CSR) to Sisumandir school secretary Hemanth at a function held in the school at Railway colony in the city.

The 42-year-old school has been playing a crucial role in imparting value-based education to children besides educating them through special lessons on our ancient history, culture and Dharma, said Hemanth.

Venkat Rao said the bank also donated Rs 1 crore to TTD under CSR to its SV Pranadana Scheme for providing free treatment including surgeries to poor, research in medicine and also to improve infrastructure in TTD’s SVIMS superspeciality hospital.

School committee members Sudhamaye, Radha Krishna, Keerthi Venkaiah, Nandanavanam Srinivas and others were present and thanked the bank for its support to the school and assured to provide quality education to children in the city.