Central team collects first-hand info on making of Bobbili Veena

Vizianagaram: Two-member Central team on One District-One Product (ODOP) Award comprises Nameera and Robin Cheriyan visited Gollapalli and Vadada villages of Bobbili mandal on Wednesday to study the making of Bobbili Veena, a popular handicraft of this district.

Accompanied by Joint Collector Mayur Ashok and other district officials, the team interacted with artisans on making of this handicraft and issues faced by them in making of these articrafts.

The team enquired about the income levels of artisans, availability of wood for making these handicrafts and the training given to them to raise the income levels during their visit to these villages.

The artisans informed the team members that they were continuing in this profession as it comes from their ancestral forefathers. Mayur Ashok assured the artisans that the district administration will provide necessary training to upgrade the skills in making Veenas with new designs and making this handicraft more attractive to consumers. Handlooms and Textiles Assistant Director Muralikrishna, Tourism Officer Lakshminarayana and other officials participated in the visit.