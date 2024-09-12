Central Team Inspects Prakasam Barrage Amid Record Flooding Concerns

The Central team recently visited the Prakasam Barrage in the city to assess the impact of unprecedented water flow in the region.

During the visit, officials from the Water Resources Department provided valuable insights into the current situation.

ENC Venkateswarlu presented the central team with critical details regarding the recent flooding events, highlighting that the barrage experienced a record flood level of 11.43 lakh cusecs on the 1st of this month.

He emphasized the challenges faced in the Krishna River catchment area due to these extraordinary water levels.