- Sardar Sarovar Dam releases 2,45,000 cusecs of water due to heavy rains in upstream areas
- Najmul Hossain Shanto to lead 16-member Bangladesh squad for India Test series
- District Collector Orders Millers to Supply 40 Metric Tons of Rice Per Day to FCI for Next 20 Days
- Survey Reveal 67% of Youth Experience Hopelessness, with Academic, Career Pressures; Only 15% Seek Help
- Tamil Actor Jiiva's Luxury Car Wrecked in Kallakurichi Accident
- GCCs projected to create up to 28 lakh jobs in India by 2030
- Dyson Announces Badshah as Dyson OnTrac™ Headphones Ambassador for India
- TDP allocated with new office allocation in New Parliament
- Ananta Lakshmi Engineering College gets autonomous status
- No response, poor service, faulty software: Ola Electric customers vent it out on social media
Central Team Inspects Prakasam Barrage Amid Record Flooding Concerns
The Central team recently visited the Prakasam Barrage in the city to assess the impact of unprecedented water flow in the region.
During the visit, officials from the Water Resources Department provided valuable insights into the current situation.
ENC Venkateswarlu presented the central team with critical details regarding the recent flooding events, highlighting that the barrage experienced a record flood level of 11.43 lakh cusecs on the 1st of this month.
He emphasized the challenges faced in the Krishna River catchment area due to these extraordinary water levels.
