Central team inspects sewage treatment plant

Central team inspects sewage treatment plant
Tirupati: A Central team including Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) Secretary Srinivas R Katikitala, Joint Secretary (Amruth...

Tirupati: A Central team including Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) Secretary Srinivas R Katikitala, Joint Secretary (Amruth Scheme) Isha Kaliya, Technical Advisor Rakesh Kakkar along with Municipal Administration Secretary Suresh Kumar and corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya inspected the waste management plant at Ramapuram dump yard and also sewage treatment plant at Thukivakam near the city on Thursday.

Commissioner Mourya explained in detail the sewage treatment plant functioning and informed the Central team that treated sewage water is supplied to private industries bringing revenue to the corporation. The water is also being provided to farmers in the villages near the plant.

The wet waste is being used for manure production and also bio-gas generation while the plastic waste is supplied to cement factories under an integrated waste management plant. The Central team lauded the corporation for efficient waste management getting revenue to the corporation.

Additional Commissioner Charan Tej Reddy, Deputy Commissioner Amaraiah, SE Syam Sundar, Smart City GM Chandra Mouli, ME Gomati, Thulasi Kumar, Health officer Dr Yuva Anvesh Reddy, DCP Lhan, RO Sethu Madhav, DEs Madhu and Ramana were present.

