Central team to tour Prakasam dist today

Ongole: A central government team comprising senior officials from the Ministries of Home Affairs, Finance, Road Transport & Highways, and ISRO is touring Prakasam district on Monday to conduct a field visit to assess the impact of Cyclone Montha.

The team consists of Pausumi Basu, Joint Secretary (BM), Ministry of Home Affairs, Mahesh Kumar, Dy Director (FCD), Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, Shashank Shekhar Rai, Executive Engineer, M/o Road Transport & Highways, Vijayawada, Sai Bhagirath, Scientist ‘E’, National Remote Sensing Centre, ISRO, Hyderabad.

The team will start from the state secretariat in Amaravati after officials brief them with a PowerPoint presentation on Cyclone Montha, and interaction with Secretaries and Heads of Departments (HODs), at 11:15 am, and reach Ongole by afternoon. They will meet with the district officers and visit the photo exhibition first, and then proceed to Allur Village in Kothapatnam Mandal to inspect the damaged crops, R&B culvert, and fish ponds. Later, they visit Naguluppalapadu and Ommevaram villages to inspect damaged crops and interact with affected farmers. At around 05:15 pm, the central government team will start to Chirala. The team is expected to focus on ground-level assessment of cyclone damage, including agricultural losses and infrastructure damage, and to engage directly with district officials and affected farming communities to facilitate disaster relief and recovery planning.