Live
- 68 killed in wild animal attacks: Minister
- People of Odisha have a lot of hopes from us: Majhi
- Rs. 247 cr spent for jute bags before polls: Patra
- Subhadra Yojana commitment to women, says Prabhati
- Huge rush to avail of Subhadra Yojana
- Global AI Summit Kicks Off in Hyderabad: CM Revanth Reddy unveils road map
- Indian startup ecosystem witnesses 13 large funding rounds in 2024
- ‘Double Ismart’ early OTT release; raises debate on short theatrical window
- South Korea to strengthen space exploration capabilities to compete in global space race
- Nani’s intense avatar revealed in ‘HIT: The 3rd Case’teaser, set for May 2025 release
Just In
Central Team Visits Andhra Pradesh to Assess Flood Impact in Vijayawada
Highlights
The central team has arrived in Andhra Pradesh to assess the situation in flood-affected districts. As part of the visit, the disaster management agency is conducting a review session with officials at its headquarters.
During this session, officials are briefing the central team on the details of the heavy rains, the resulting flood conditions, and the extent of loss of life and property caused by the disaster.
Following the review, the team plans to visit the affected areas on the ground to better understand the impact of the floods and the ongoing response efforts.
