Central Team Visits Andhra Pradesh to Assess Flood Impact in Vijayawada

The central team has arrived in Andhra Pradesh to assess the situation in flood-affected districts. As part of the visit, the disaster management agency is conducting a review session with officials at its headquarters.

During this session, officials are briefing the central team on the details of the heavy rains, the resulting flood conditions, and the extent of loss of life and property caused by the disaster.



Following the review, the team plans to visit the affected areas on the ground to better understand the impact of the floods and the ongoing response efforts.

