Central team visits East Godavari to assess loss due to floods

Kakinada: District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy informed the Inter-Ministerial Central Team that floods and heavy rains in August, September and October had caused a loss of Rs 2,442 crore to various sectors in the district.

A special team of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs which visited the district to inspect the damage caused by the recent rains, met the district officials at the collectorate and reviewed the damage by with various departments on Tuesday.

The delegation led by Union Home Affairs Ministry joint secretary Saurav Ray, assistant commissioner for rural development Ayush Punia, assistant commissioner, Road Transport and Highways Ministry SE Shrawan Kumar Singh and Ministry of Finance Consultant RB Kaul visited photo exhibition and elicited information about damage crops in the district from the officials.