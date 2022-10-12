Central team visits flood-hit areas in Konaseema

P Gannavaram (Konaseema district): A Central team of Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA), National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) visited the flood affected areas in P Gannavaram mandal of Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district along with Joint Collector HM Dhyan Chand on Tuesday.

NDMA Junior Consultant Javed and Medical Officer Avaneeth inspected R & B Road in Potavaram - K Enugupalli villages and observed the damages caused to houses, roads, crops and other infrastructure.

They interacted with the affected people and elicited information regarding the type of help rendered at Primary Health Centres during flood season. They also collected the data by taking help from the officials concerned and visited the places that were damaged during floods. The officials explained that the floods in recent times were unprecedented, which caused huge damage and loss to farmers and other people. Joint Collector Dhyan Chand stated that the Central team collected the required data with the help of the officials concerned in order to submit the report to the Central government. They made a deep study on the impact of the floods in the matter of loss of lives and loss of crops in the district.