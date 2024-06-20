  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Central team visits tissue culture plant at Centurion varsity

Central team visits tissue culture plant at Centurion varsity
x

Dean Dr Pushpalatha and others with the Central team at Centurion University in Vizianagaram

Highlights

The Centre for Plant Tissue Culture and Vegetative Propagation at Centurion University, Vizianagaram has been recognised by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Ministry of Science and Technology, India.

Vizianagaram : The Centre for Plant Tissue Culture and Vegetative Propagation at Centurion University, Vizianagaram has been recognised by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Ministry of Science and Technology, India.

The team led by Prof Kavi Kishore, Dr Sujatha, Principal Scientist, and Dr Sudhakar Srivatsava, Scientist have visited the campus on Wednesday. They observed the facilities provided here.

Dr. Pushpalatha, Dean of Agriculture, and other faculty members Dr Suman, Dr Anitha, Dr Thriveni, and Ms Deepthi have explained the facilities and researches being conducted here.

Dr Pushpalatha lauded the support extended by Vice-Chancellor Prof Prasanta Kumar Mohanty, Registrar Dr Pallavi and Deputy Registrar Dr Varma to the wing.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X