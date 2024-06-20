Live
- S. Korea seizes cargo ship on suspicion of violating UN sanctions on N. Korea
- US: Two dead in plane crash in Alaska
- BSF recovers two China-made Pak drones in Punjab
- All eligible farmers will be covered in 15 days, says Majhi
- Sensex trades flat after opening in green
- Fall in wealth exodus amid robust GDP growth
- Air pollution claimed 8.1mn lives in 2021
- ‘Confident of return to power in Maharashtra’
- Surama files nomination for Odisha Assembly Speaker
- ‘Slipper’ thrown at Modi’s vehicle during Varanasi visit
Just In
Central team visits tissue culture plant at Centurion varsity
Highlights
The Centre for Plant Tissue Culture and Vegetative Propagation at Centurion University, Vizianagaram has been recognised by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Ministry of Science and Technology, India.
Vizianagaram : The Centre for Plant Tissue Culture and Vegetative Propagation at Centurion University, Vizianagaram has been recognised by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Ministry of Science and Technology, India.
The team led by Prof Kavi Kishore, Dr Sujatha, Principal Scientist, and Dr Sudhakar Srivatsava, Scientist have visited the campus on Wednesday. They observed the facilities provided here.
Dr. Pushpalatha, Dean of Agriculture, and other faculty members Dr Suman, Dr Anitha, Dr Thriveni, and Ms Deepthi have explained the facilities and researches being conducted here.
Dr Pushpalatha lauded the support extended by Vice-Chancellor Prof Prasanta Kumar Mohanty, Registrar Dr Pallavi and Deputy Registrar Dr Varma to the wing.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS