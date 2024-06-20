Central team visits tissue culture plant at Centurion varsity

Vizianagaram : The Centre for Plant Tissue Culture and Vegetative Propagation at Centurion University, Vizianagaram has been recognised by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Ministry of Science and Technology, India.

The team led by Prof Kavi Kishore, Dr Sujatha, Principal Scientist, and Dr Sudhakar Srivatsava, Scientist have visited the campus on Wednesday. They observed the facilities provided here.

Dr. Pushpalatha, Dean of Agriculture, and other faculty members Dr Suman, Dr Anitha, Dr Thriveni, and Ms Deepthi have explained the facilities and researches being conducted here.

Dr Pushpalatha lauded the support extended by Vice-Chancellor Prof Prasanta Kumar Mohanty, Registrar Dr Pallavi and Deputy Registrar Dr Varma to the wing.