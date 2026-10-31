- Interviews From November 4 To Fill 135 Anganwadi Posts In Mulugu
- Welfare hostels Central Purchase system should be cleaned up: SFI State Unit
- Four killed after massive fire breaks out at factory in Delhi's Mangolpuri
- Farmers' Day Celebrations and PM-KISAN Utsav Diwas Held at ICAR–IIRR, Rajendranagar
- Cyclone Arnab: Telecom restoration efforts underway in affected districts
- Study Projects 38% of Vehicles to be Electric by 2030
- Congress pays tributes to Indira Gandhi, calls her 'symbol of indomitable courage'
- 'Climb rung by rung': Indira Gandhi's advice to Punjab schoolgirl who aspired to become PM
Central teams likely to visit cyclone hit areas today and tomorrow, to damage
In Short
Cyclone damage across Andhra Pradesh includes destroyed crops, damaged roads and fallen electricity poles. Following a request from Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a central team will visit the state on Saturday and Sunday to assess the impact.
Cyclone damage across Andhra Pradesh includes destroyed crops, damaged roads and fallen electricity poles. Following a request from Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a central team will visit the state on Saturday and Sunday to assess the impact.
On Saturday, senior officials will brief the team at the Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS) centre on the response to the cyclone and the damage caused. The team will then split into two groups. One will be accompanied by Prakhar Jain, RTGS chief executive and managing director of the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA). The other will be accompanied by Chakradhara Babu, director of secondary health.
Team 1 will visit Konaseema district on Saturday and Kakinada district on Sunday. Team 2 will visit East Godavari district on Saturday and West Godavari district on Sunday. The groups will inspect damage and meet people affected by the cyclone. The APSDMA managing director said the team was likely to meet the Chief Minister on Monday evening.
A separate ten-member central team, led by Chinmay Gotmare, joint secretary in the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, will visit drought-affected districts on Monday and Tuesday. Split into two groups, its members will visit Sathya Sai, Anantapur, Kurnool and Nandyal districts to assess conditions and speak with farmers. The team is expected to meet the Chief Minister on Wednesday.
Under the Union Agriculture Ministry’s drought manual, 283 mandals have been classified as severely drought-affected and 105 as moderately affected for the Kharif 2026 season.
KCR tried to grab Rs 50k-cr Miyapur land, alleges CM Revanth
Bhatti’s call at NAREDCO TG property show: Realty must become partner in TG’s growth
Shah to join Nov 2 Hyd ‘Maha Padayatra’
Kids' edu videos attract attention, not learning: ISB study
Institutional autonomy must be respected by everyone in the country
Much ado about one MLC seat: Million memes, noise and political theatre