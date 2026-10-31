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Interviews From November 4 To Fill 135 Anganwadi Posts In Mulugu
In Short
Interviews for filling vacant Anganwadi Teacher and Helper posts in Mulugu district will be conducted from November 4 to 7. A total of 135 posts—31 Anganwadi Teacher posts and 104 Anganwadi Helper posts—will be filled under the Tadvai and Venkatapuram ICDS projects.
WARANGAL: Interviews for filling vacant Anganwadi Teacher and Helper posts in Mulugu district will be conducted from November 4 to 7. A total of 135 posts—31 Anganwadi Teacher posts and 104 Anganwadi Helper posts—will be filled under the Tadvai and Venkatapuram ICDS projects.
The district administration has already issued a notification for the recruitment, and arrangements have been made to conduct interviews for eligible candidates. With the approval of the District Collector, the interviews will be held at the IDOC Collector’s Office conference hall in Mulugu.
Interview Schedule
Interviews will be held every day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Candidates’ Instructions
District Welfare Officer E.P. Premalatha said that only candidates found eligible after verification of original certificates at the respective CDPO offices should attend the interviews on the scheduled dates.
The lists of eligible candidates have been displayed at the concerned Mandal Parishad offices, Mandal Tahsildar offices and CDPO offices. Candidates have been advised to check their names in the lists and appear for the interviews at the prescribed time.
The recruitment is being conducted under the ICDS projects in Tadvai and Venkatapuram, and the selection process follows the merit-cum-interview system notified for Anganwadi Teacher and Helper posts.
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