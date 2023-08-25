Central Tribal University will change the lives of Tribal people: YS Jagan

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy laid the foundation stone of the prestigious Central Tribal University in Salur of Vizianagaram district in the presence of Union Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Speaking on the occasion, YS Jagan expressed his gratitude to the tribal people for their unwavering support and thanked PM Modi for sanctioning the tribal university, which he believes will enable tribals to compete with the world in the future.

CM Jagan said that for generations, tribals have been excluded from development and expressed his commitment to prioritising their education, healthcare, agriculture, and overall social, economic, and political well-being.

CM Jagan said that they are further taking measures for tribal development, including the establishment of a Tribal Engineering College in Kurupam, a medical college in Paderu, an airport in Bogapuram, and a tribal university in Salur. The government is also ensuring tribal representation in political positions, with a tribal MLA serving as the Deputy CM.

He said 200 units of electricity per month are being provided to 4.58 lakh tribal families and established Alluri and Manyam districts have been established to cater to tribal needs. Further speaking, the chief minister said that the government has focused on providing quality education by implementing the subject teacher concept from the third grade and providing tablets to eighth graders.

He said Programs like Kalyanamastu and Shaadi Tofa have been introduced to encourage tribal students to pursue their studies, and full fee reimbursement is being provided for education and accommodation.



