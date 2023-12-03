Centre aims to uplift poor, downtrodden: Nodal officer

Guntur: Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra State nodal officer Rahul Malik said the aim of the Central government is to improve the living standards of the poor.



Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra vehicle reached Cheruvu Jammulapalem village of Bapatla on Saturday. Rahul Malik addressed a meeting held at Jammulapalem ZPHS and administered the pledge to the people that they will extend support to the development of the country.

He examined the stalls set up at the school and visited the exhibition set up on the schemes being implemented by the Central government.

He visited Srimantham programme conducted for pregnant women and distributed Ayushman Bharat cards. He inquired about the public distribution system, schemes and implementation. He watched a short film screened on Central government schemes implemented in the State. The beneficiaries shared their experiences with him.

Joint Collector Ch Sridhar directed the officials to take measures to ensure that the benefits of the welfare schemes reach the eligible. He pointed out that the Central government was implementing 17 welfare schemes.

Revenue Divisional Officer G Gangadhar, DPO D Rambabu and DRDA Project Director B Arjuna Rao were present.

Earlier, Rahul Malik conducted a meeting on the implementation of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra with District Collector P Ranjit, joint collector Ch Sridhar and officials at the Collectorate.

Speaking on this occasion, Rahul Malik said welfare schemes being implemented by the Centre should reach the tribals residing in the remote villages. He instructed the officials to take special care to extend the benefits of welfare schemes to all the eligible and impart training to the youth to improve their skills and take steps to provide employment to the youth.

District collector P Ranjit Bhasha said so far they have conducted Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in 48 villages and prepared a plan to conduct the programme in 459 gram panchayats.