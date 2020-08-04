Centre all praise for Anantapur Collector for his initiatives against Coronavirus

Anantapur District Collector Gandham Chandrudu was lauded by the central government for taking measures to contain coronavirus. The Union Ministry of Health has lauded the steps taken by the Collector in covid care centers via Twitter and tweeted to this extent. The collector who observed that people in covid centers in Anantapur district were feeling lonely due to idleness and lack of entertainment. In this backdrop, he thought that loneliness can be eliminated by providing physical and mental relaxation.

As a part of it, a music system has been set up in the care centers and also held games like tennis, shuttle, volleyball, caroms and music. In the morning and in the evening, whoever likes to have a relaxation with games are given the opportunity to play the games. Also, counselors have been set up in care centers to boost self-confidence by giving counseling to patients.

The Union Ministry of Health also lauded the documentary released for the entertainment of patients in covid care centers and said that covid‌ care centers that patients recover faster with the measures taken. "A glimpse of the facilities being provided at the covid-19 Care Centre, Anantapur district, Andhra Pradesh to the inmates to boost their morale and mental wellness, " Ministry of Health tweeted.

As per the Statistics nin Anantapur, as many as 953 new coronavirus cases reported taking the total tally to 17,476 with 9473 recoveries and 7879 active cases. While coming to death toll two new deaths reported on Monday taking the total to 124.

