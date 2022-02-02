Centre allocates Rs. 910 crore for Visakhapatnam Steel plant in Union Budget 2022

With the exception of the Vizag steel plant and the Singareni coal mines, there was no major allocation to the Telugu states in the central budget. Of the educational institutions mentioned in the State Reorganisation Act, there are no special allocations for institutions other than the Central, Tribal and Vizag Petroleum Universities. It is not clear how much funding will be available specifically for institutes in AP and Telangana, as the centre has announced the funds to IITs, IIMs, ISIS, AITs, Triple ITs, AIIMS and the National Institute of Design across the country.

The central government has not shown institutional funding for the construction of higher education institutions as it is borrowing and repaying from the Higher Education Financing Agency. It is unclear to what extent funding has increased as a result.

However, it is learnt that the centre has allocated Rs. 910 crore in the budget to Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (Visakhapatnam Steel Plant), which is moving towards privatisation. No funds have been allocated for guarantees for backward districts, Dugarajapatnam port etc. Rs 150 crore has been earmarked for the Indian Institute of Petroleum, Energy University in Visakhapatnam and Rs 207 crore for the Vizag Port Trust. The state's share in central taxes has increased compared to the last budget. 30,356.31 crore in the last budget.