Centre announces President police medals, AP bags Vishishta seva awards

The Central government announced the President Police Medals on the occasion of Republic Day wherein Andhra Pradesh has bagged two President's Police Medal Vishishta Seva Awards and 15 President's Police Medal Meritorious Service Awards. The Center announced two President Police Medal Vishishta Seva Awards and 13 President Police Medal Meritorious Service Awards for Telangana.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh's tableau has been selected for the Republic Day celebrations to be held in the national capital Delhi on January 26. Amid competition from several states, Andhra Pradesh tableau was selected for the Prabala Theertham parade.

A total of 17 tableaus have been selected for this year's Republic Day celebrations. Andhra Pradesh tableau, whose theme is Sankranti Utsav named Prabalatirdham in Konaseema, has got this opportunity.