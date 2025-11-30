Centre extends CS Vijayanand’s tenure

Amaravati: The Union government has approved a three-month extension for Chief Secretary K Vijayanand, whose term was scheduled to end this month. The decision follows a formal request from the Andhra Pradesh government seeking to retain him for an additional quarter. The Centre issued the extension order on Saturday, allowing Vijayanand to continue in the top administrative role during a period of accelerated policy execution and sectoral restructuring. Vijayanand, who took charge as Chief Secretary in December 2024, previously spent 14 years in Andhra Pradesh’s energy sector and has been a key architect of state’s clean-energy blueprint.

He played a central role in drafting the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Clean Energy Policy-2024, an ambitious plan designed to position the state as a 160-GW renewable-energy hub.

The extension is expected to provide continuity to the ongoing energy-transition agenda and several large-scale infrastructure programmes currently under implementation.

Meanwhile, the state government on Saturday appointed senior IAS officer G Sai Prasad as the next Chief Secretary. Sai Prasad will assume charge on March 1, 2026. The appointment was formalised through orders issued by general administration department political secretary S Suresh Kumar.

In a parallel administrative reshuffle, the government has also issued new postings to 10 Deputy Collectors.