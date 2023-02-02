Centre fails to generate employment: AISF

Guntur: All India Students Federation (AISF) State general secretary K Siva Reddy criticised that the Centre has failed to generate 2 crore jobs and cheating the unemployed youth.

Reacting on the Union Budget for the financial year of 2023-24 presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament on Wednesday, he said that unemployment is increasing and 'Make in India' has failed to generate jobs. 'The Centre did not take any steps to fill vacant posts in the Universities and to allot more funds for research.' He criticised that there is no allotment of funds for the Steel Plant in Kadapa and for the development of All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Mangalagiri.

The policies of the Centre are encouraging foreign universities and deemed universities, he alleged. AIYF State general secretary N Lenin Babu criticised that the Union Budget is anti-people and not useful for the development of the country. He said the Centre did not allot funds for employment generation and for the development of Central University and Girijan University.

He criticised that the Centre is encouraging foreign universities and added that no funds were allotted for Polavaram and for the development of State capital Amaravati. He criticised that the Centre did injustice to the AP. AP Rythu Sangam district secretary Kanchumati Ajay Kumar criticised that the Union Budget is not useful to agriculture sector. He said the Centre has failed to set up the Price Stabilisation Fund on the lines of the State government to provide minimum support price to farmers. He stressed on the need to cover all pest attacks on cotton and chilli crops in crop insurance scheme.